Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jason Martin
1976 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1976
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jason Martin's passing at the age of 44 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathers Funeral Home Inc in Salem, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jason in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weathers Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Weathers Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Weathers Funeral Home
106 S Shelby St, Salem, Indiana 47167
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weathers Funeral Home
106 S Shelby St, Salem, Indiana 47167
Funeral services provided by:
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.