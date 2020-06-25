Our much loved father and son Jason Shumway, 44 passed away at his home on June 16, 2020. He was born in Ogden and raised in Layton Utah.



Jason graduated from Mountain View High in Kaysville Utah. He was a brick layer for eight years. He attended the DATC and graduated in Electronics. Jason worked at Hill Air Force Base for 18 years. His two year tour in Okinawa was one of the highlights in his life.



He married Melanie Manley on January 4 2013. They were later divorced. Together they had one son Christian Shumway. As a single parent Jason dedicated his life to raising his son.



Jason was an avid horse rider. His favorite times were riding his horses on the mountain with his dog Smoky. He was an outdoorsman. Jason enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. Most of all he loved sharing these experiences with his son Christian. Jason also enjoyed golfing and was a certified diver.



He is survived by his son Christian Shumway, father Brad Shumway, mother Cathy Heywood, sister Jacque Brown (Jason), grandmother Mary Lou Sullivan, three nephews, one niece, his step-brothers and sisters.



He is now resting in peace with his brother Clint, grandparents, nephew and step-dad who have preceded him in death.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We were blessed to have him in our lives.



Jason will be cremated and laid to rest with his grandparents.



Graveside services will be held June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.



Flowers should be delivered to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Ogden.





