"How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives" – Annie Dillard
Jason Mitchell Sorensen passed away June 29, 2020 following a tragic airplane accident. Because of the heroic efforts of two men, Jason's life was extended for a short time, allowing his family the opportunity to spend his final days with him. We will be forever grateful for this precious gift.
Jason was born September 5, 1972 in Bountiful, Utah, the son of Greg and Karla Sorensen. He graduated from Viewmont High School in 1990. He married Amy Ronnenkamp on September 13, 1997 in Seattle, Washington. She was the love of his life and has been his greatest support. They were blessed with two children, Sam and River.
From a very young age Jason was full of energy and didn't like to sit still for very long. He did what he set his mind to and never looked back. He had drive and persistence and never let anything slow him down, whether it be in his personal life, his service to others, or his professional career. He had very specific goals and dreams and he made them ALL happen!
Jason was a 20-year veteran police officer and paramedic with the Davis County Sheriff's Office where he was recognized many times with commendations for his public service. He retired last December as a Lieutenant in the Emergency Service Division where he served as the Emergency Management Coordinator, Fire Marshall, and served several other roles for Davis County. For the past 15 years he also worked part-time as a flight paramedic/hoist rescuer with Intermountain Life Flight, where he assisted countless people in their greatest times of need. If he was not already busy enough, he also pursued his passion for flying and attended flight school; obtaining his private pilot's license, instrument rating, and ultimately his commercial license. He was so excited when he was able to start his "second" career with Intermountain Life Flight as a full-time flight paramedic and part-time second-in-command pilot on their Citation jet, used for donor services and patient transport. When not at work he loved spending time with his wife and kids, mountain biking, and taking relaxing soaks in his hot tub while watching the birds in his backyard. Jason's motto was "Seize every moment in life", and he did just that.
This world is a better place because of Jason's selfless service to others. It is no surprise at all that Jason continued to save lives, even after his passing, by donating his organs to those in need.
Jason leaves behind countless friends and a family that love him very much. His wife Amy, children; Sam and River, parents; Greg and Karla Sorensen, parents-in-law: Steve and Janis Ronnenkamp, siblings; Jonna (Kurt) Horn, Brian (Kristen) Sorensen, Cory (Kristin) Sorensen, and many other family members. He is preceded in death by his brother; Chris Sorensen, grandparents; Frank and Fay Rankin, Rodney and Norma Sorensen, and mother-in-law; Verus Ronnenkamp.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required to attend the service. Live-streaming of the service will also be available through www.lindquistmortuary.com
for those who would like to attend remotely.
A private family viewing will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Interment will be at Centerville City Cemetery, 650 East 400 South, Centerville, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the following charitable accounts have been set up to help support Jason's family in this time of need.
America First Credit Union, Jason Sorensen Charitable Account, No. 9116393.
Davis County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 6 https://daviscountyfop.firstresponderprocessing.com/
Published by Legacy from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.