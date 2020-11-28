Menu
Jasper Smith
1987 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1987
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Jasper Smith's passing at the age of 33 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .

Published by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Living Faith
1121 SW Hook Street, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64082
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Living Faith
1121 SW Hook Street, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64082
Nov
30
Graveside service
3:00p.m. - 3:15p.m.
Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery
20109 Business 13, Higginsville, Missouri 64037
Funeral services provided by:
Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
