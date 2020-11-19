Menu
Jay Campbell
1922 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1922
DIED
November 16, 2020
Jay Campbell's passing at the age of 98 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

Published by Troutman Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Nov
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Very sad the passing of Mr. Campbell. He was a wonderful person. We enjoyed 17 yrs knowing him. He will be missed.
The Mundwilers
November 18, 2020