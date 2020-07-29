Menu
Jay Dawayne Green
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1927
DIED
July 25, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Jay Dawayne Green, 92, passed away July 25, 2020.

He was born December 3, 1927 the son of Robert Walter and Afton E. Poole Green in Menan, Idaho.

Jay received a Bachelor of General Studies from the University of Idaho.

Jay married Colleen Thorngren on October 8, 1949 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She preceded him in death on April 18, 2007.

He served in the U.S. Navy on five destroyers during World War II.

Jay was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He loved to go RVing.

Surviving are his sons, Robert D. Green, Mantua, Utah; Brady J. Green, Boise, Idaho; daughter Shannon Thueson, Klamath Falls, Oregon; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, siblings and spouse.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Uncle jay was a great man he will be missed.
Destry Green
Family
July 29, 2020
he was a great uncle, it is nice he can go be with his parents and brothers and aunt colleen. he will be missed-such a good man
tracie green
Family
July 28, 2020