Jay Dawayne Green, 92, passed away July 25, 2020.



He was born December 3, 1927 the son of Robert Walter and Afton E. Poole Green in Menan, Idaho.



Jay received a Bachelor of General Studies from the University of Idaho.



Jay married Colleen Thorngren on October 8, 1949 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She preceded him in death on April 18, 2007.



He served in the U.S. Navy on five destroyers during World War II.



Jay was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



He loved to go RVing.



Surviving are his sons, Robert D. Green, Mantua, Utah; Brady J. Green, Boise, Idaho; daughter Shannon Thueson, Klamath Falls, Oregon; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his parents, siblings and spouse.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





