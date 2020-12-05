Age 16, of North Versailles, passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Jay is survived by his dedicated mother, Nicole Towsey, his father William "Mike" Hersho, his caring younger brother, Sean,, his grandparents, Donna and Randy (Tammy) Towsey and Ellen Havrilla and many aunts and uncles and cousins who were his best friends. Jay was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jay Hersho. Jay waged a long-term battle against Juvenile Huntington's Disease and was a warrior through it all, but his body needed to rest.
Friends are welcome on Monday from 10:30AM to 12:00 noon at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held at 12 noon.
Jay will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Port Vue.
Memorial donations may be made directly to his family or to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, P.O. Box 1196, Coraopolis, PA 15108 or www.hdsa.org.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.