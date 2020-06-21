Jay Richard Hirschi, 96 of Centerville, UT, died peacefully in his home on June 19, 2020. He was born in Sugar City Idaho to William Hirschi and Edith Ella James. He met the love of his life, Theda Polson, when he was invited to attend a high school basketball game in Shelly Idaho, where she was a student. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 27, 1946. They were sweethearts for 73 years and parents of 7 children.



Jay served in the Air Force during World War II, then attended the University of Idaho. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities including Bishop, Stake President and Patriarch. The calling he loved the most was serving with his sweet companion in the Logan temple. They faithfully woke up to their alarm at 3 AM two days a week so they could arrive at the Logan temple by 4:30 AM. They served for 13 years where he was an ordinance worker and sealer. They also served a mission together in Kirtland, OH.



Professionally, Jay was an accountant and most of his career was spent in Tremonton as the City Manager, then as County Clerk for Box Elder County.



He is survived by his wife, Theda Polson Hirschi, his children, Renee (Randy) Smith, Karen (Randy, deceased), Buck, Mark (Sherry) Hirschi, Val (Nanette) Hirschi, Debra (Kevin) Reid, Shauna (Douglas) Christensen, 31 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his son Brent Hirschi, brothers Forrest and Gene and sisters Amy and Eva.



Due to the Covid-19 virus, services will be limited to family members. Interment will be at the Tremonton City Cemetery.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.