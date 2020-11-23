Menu
Jay Hoskins
1961 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1961
DIED
August 27, 2020
Jay Hoskins's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, OK .

Published by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
1
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Affordable Cremation Service @ Reflection Pointe Gardens
10900 N Eastern Ave, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73131
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City
