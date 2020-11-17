Menu
Jay Ledbetter
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1928
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Jay Ledbetter's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette in Bay Minette, AL .

Jay in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette website.

Published by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Norris Funeral Home
402 East 2nd Street, Bay Minette, Alabama 36507
Nov
18
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Alabama State Veterans Cemetery
State Highway 225, Spanish Fort, Alabama 36527
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette
