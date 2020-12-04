Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jay Long
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1929
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Jay Long's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jay in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.