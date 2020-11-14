Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jay Stevens
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1956
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
Cub Scout
Eagle Scout
Jay Stevens's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. in Frostburg, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jay in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Durst Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Durst Funeral Home
57 Frost Avenue, Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Funeral services provided by:
Durst Funeral Home, P.A.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.