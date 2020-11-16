Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jay Underwood
1958 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1958
DIED
November 13, 2020
Jay Underwood's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hullinger Mortuary in Roosevelt, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jay in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hullinger Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hullinger Mortuary on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roosevelt Memorial Park
240 US Highway 40, Roosevelt, Utah 84066
Funeral services provided by:
Hullinger Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.