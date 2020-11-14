Menu
Jay Zink
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1932
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
US Army
Jay Zink's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth in Duluth, MN .

Published by Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dougherty Funeral Home
600 E 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55805
Nov
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Dougherty Funeral Home
600 E 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55805
Funeral services provided by:
Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth
