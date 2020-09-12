If our love could have kept you alive, you would have lived forever! Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would be writing a tribute for our baby Jayden. Words are insufficient – for he was too perfect and beautiful for this world. Although his time was short, through him, we know now there is no footprint too small that it cannot leave an imprint in this world.



Jayden Dean Claypool (Smoosh, Baby JJ, Bubba Chunk, Lil Hulk, The Beast-) was born May 22, 2020. He was incredibly blessed to have two wonderful and devoted parents who loved him instantly and without fail. Jayden's parents, Taylor and Jace Claypool, are so very proud of him and documented every single day with him. Their greatest joy was being his parents. Every waking moment of his life was in their arms. Along with his parents, his GramAmbie (Amber) and Papa (Evan) were his best friends and with him every step of the way. His days were filled with love. Walks, playtime, taking pictures and videos, playing with Uncle Phenix and Aunt Brinley were typical days for Jayden. His naps were often interrupted for that quick hug and snuggle because his parents and grandparents wanted to be with him every minute! Perhaps deep down, we knew he would be called back to heaven before we were ready to let him go.



He was a miracle baby from the day he was born. Although he entered this world smiling, it was only through God's tender mercies that we were given the gift of his love, smile, laugh, and happiness for the past few months.



Jayden's light lit up the world; it was so bright it undoubtedly could have replaced the sun. His infectious laugh and smile could instantly change a bad day to one of joy. His tender and special spirit brought peace to all who came in contact with him. Jayden will always be the most precious gift from Heavenly Father.



Jayden passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father in the early hours of September 10, 2020 from SIDS. Jayden's life, although short, was fuller than those who lived 100 years. His incredible zest for life gives us all reason to emulate his example. From the moment we first met, to the moment we had our last hug, he made us all look at life differently.



In the words of Russell M Nelson, "The only way to take sorrow out of death is to take love out of life." In remembrance of Jayden, we ask that you live your life the way Jayden would have. Never take life for granted. Laugh often. Hug longer. Love life. Serve others. Be kind. Take time to appreciate the moments. Call your parents. Love on your grandparents. Spend every moment you can with your family – in the end, that is what is most important.



We were lucky enough to dream of this Angel and for a time, even hold him in our arms. Until we meet again, give Grandpa Forsgren, Grandma Liz, Grandma Edna, Aunt Bonnie and Uncle Josh hugs from us all.



It's not goodbye, we are just on pause and on different time zones. Love you always, Mom, Dad, GramAmbie, Papa, Phenix, Brinley, Grandma Marie, Alexis, and all your Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. God be with you until we meet again.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.