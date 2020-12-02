Jayden White's passing at the age of 19 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Washington Funeral Home in Tappahannock, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jayden in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Washington Funeral Home website.
Published by Washington Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
