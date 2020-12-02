Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jayden White
2001 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 2001
DIED
November 21, 2020
Jayden White's passing at the age of 19 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Washington Funeral Home in Tappahannock, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jayden in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Washington Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Washington Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd.,, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560
Dec
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Union Hope Baptist Church
4573 Rock Spring Road, Center Cross, Virginia 22437
Funeral services provided by:
Washington Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.