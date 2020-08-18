Jayne Ann Northcutt



Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, fantastic sister, aunt and friend, Jayne Ann Northcutt, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home of natural causes.

She was born on July 27, 1953 in Provo, Utah, a daughter of Charles H. and Jessie Mecham Eller. She was reared and educated in Corinne and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1971.

She married George Corbett on June 14, 1978 in Deweyville, Utah. They were later divorced. She married Allen Wright and he later passed away on April 16, 2018. Jayne married love of her life, Lee Wayne Northcutt on September 2, 2018 in Riverton, Utah. He recently passed away on June 26, 2020.

Jayne had worked at Thiokol and later at Quantel Research.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She loved playing the guitar and spending time with her children, grandchildren and with her wild sisters.

Surviving are two daughters, Tera (Paul) Young; Jayme Nicole Rodriguez; five grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, two sisters. Diane E. (Michael Vogt) Nielson and Charlene Reed and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Allen Wright and Lee Wayne Northcutt.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 to offset funeral expenses.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah, please wear your masks because of Covid19.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Corinne Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.



Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.