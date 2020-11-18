Menu
JayShawn Carter
2006 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 2006
DIED
November 14, 2020
JayShawn Carter's passing at the age of 13 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services in Riverdale, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of JayShawn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, Georgia 30296
Funeral services provided by:
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
