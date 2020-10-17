Jean Theresa Martinez Baca passed away suddenly on October 12, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1943 to Benino and Lugardita Martinez in Monte Vista, Colorado. Mother grew up in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. She loved growing up with her Tias and Primos. Jean married Joe Mino Baca in Del Norte, Colorado on September 30, 1967. She was a loving and devoted wife.



Mother loved reading her bible; her coffee cup was bottomless. She never said no when I dunked my cookies. She loved her birds, puzzles and The Young and the Restless. We gifted her with Indian dolls and she displayed them happily. Truly a gift of God and we are missing her so much.



Our hearts are broken by the loss of our Wife, Mother, Nana and Great Nana. She was a small lady with an enormous heart. Her faith in God was strong and she was a true example of a faithful Christian lady. She loved her girls and dedicated her life to family. She is our greatest blessing.



She loved being a Nana. She nurtured, scolded, joked and laughed, but most importantly she loved and prayed for each of her ten granddaughter's and six grandsons. Nana gave her heart to each and accepted them unconscionably. Her baby girl Josefina was especially dear to her heart. Great Nana loved all of her great grandchildren; she enjoyed spending time with her 12 little boys and was absolutely filled with joy with her two little girls. She was expecting a third in March 2021.



Jean is a dearly loved daughter, sister, nina and aunty. She is now reunited with her daddy, Her moms, sisters and brothers. She took care of her two younger brothers at the age of 11 years when she lost her Mom. She never stopped missing them and loved them dearly.



Jean is survived by her beloved husband, Joe Mino Baca; her daughters: Rose Jones (Tim), Peg Baca Martinez, Tracy Baca, Josie Baca (Jim); 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and godson Jimmy Valdez.



She was preceded in death by her great grandson Dominic Martinez and grandson Anthony Vanoudheusden; parents and 2nd Mom Minnie Medina Martinez; brothers: Joe, Henry, Ben Jr. Martinez; sister Violia Valdez; an infant sister; sisters-in-law: Crestina Gloria an Rebecca Martinez.



Funeral services will be held on October 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 – 36th St. Ogden, UT.



Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park, Garden of the Last Supper.



The family asks that attendees follow COVID-19 practices of social distancing as



Luncheon to follow at Canyon Road Church at 1390 Canyon Rd., Ogden, UT 84404.



We would like to thank the Layton Hospital and ER staff and EMT's for the care and compassion they provided.



Rest Happily Mommy. We Love you! ~ Your Girls





