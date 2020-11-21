Jean Binkley's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terpening & Son Mortuary in Artesia, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Terpening & Son Mortuary website.
Published by Terpening & Son Mortuary on Nov. 21, 2020.
