Jean Boyd
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1935
DIED
September 30, 2020
Jean Boyd's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home in Chesterhill, OH .

Published by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street, Chesterhill, Ohio 43728
Oct
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street, Chesterhill, Ohio 43728
Funeral services provided by:
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
