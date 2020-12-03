Menu
Jean Castaneda
1965 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1965
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jean Castaneda's passing at the age of 55 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
I worked with Jeanne at LSS and she was a blessing to work with. Always loved hearing about her pups! The world is a little darker without her. She will be surely missed by the Northview family. My condolences to Tom and the rest of her family.
Lauren Huettl
Coworker
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jeanne. She was always so friendly and personable. My sincere sympathy to all her family. Lots of Love. Cherie
Cherie kiley
December 2, 2020
I worked with Jean years ago. Jean was a wonderful woman who will be missed by many. My condolences to all of her family. God Bless, Koren
Koren Bonlander
Coworker
December 2, 2020