Jean D'Amico
1922 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1922
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jean D'Amico's passing at the age of 98 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. website.

Published by Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service, Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service, Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church
1810 Belasco Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
