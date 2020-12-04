Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Garner
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1936
DIED
November 27, 2020
Jean Garner's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Gardens Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
livestream
Grace Gardens Facebook page
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss family, & pray you will be blessed with peace and comfort. Jean was a precious friend for so many years. Loved her.
Twila Tapp
November 29, 2020
Laura and Holly and families, I grieve with you at the loss of one of the greatest women I´ve ever known. Jean was an inspiration to work with and I was always so astounded by her passion for teaching and the incredible amount of energy she had every day as a PE teacher. Her students loved her and would work so hard for her. Jean was a mentor to so many students and teachers and I considered her my mentor and friend. Oh how she will be missed but always fondly remembered by the many students she taught. What a servant for Christ Jean was. She will be greatly missed. My prayers for all of you at this time of enormous loss.
Denise Ballew
November 29, 2020
What a wonderful lady she was! My elementary school PE teacher, gave me tennis lessons and was a good friend to my Mom. Thank you, Mrs. Garner for all your support through the years.
Meredith Bishop Gryseels
November 29, 2020
"I´ll buy you tall tall trees and all the water in the seas. I´m a fool fool fool for you." Every time I hear the words to this song, I´m transported back to South Bosque elementary PE class when we used to line dance to this song with Mrs Garner. I´m 33 years old so that was a longggg time ago. Such sweet memories with her in that school. Sending love to the family. She will Be missed but not forgotten
Brittney (Conine) Duke
November 29, 2020