Jean Gilbert
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1925
DIED
November 24, 2020
Jean Gilbert's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES in Pleasant Hill, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES website.

Published by JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
1 S Main St, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
1 S Main St, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
