Jean Graf
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1929
DIED
November 13, 2020
Jean Graf's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamp Funeral Home, Inc. in Tonawanda, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hamp Funeral Home, Inc. website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, New York 14150
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
150 Broad Street, Tonawanda, New York 14150
Funeral services provided by:
Hamp Funeral Home, Inc.
