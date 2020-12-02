Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Harbor
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1943
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jean Harbor's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah in Neenah, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956
Dec
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kessler Funeral Home
304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, Wisconsin 54956
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kessler Funeral Home
304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, Wisconsin 54956
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956
Funeral services provided by:
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.