Jean Hays
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020
Jean Hays's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Basil Catholic Church
1735 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210
Funeral services provided by:
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
