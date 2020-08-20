of Forest Hills, and formerly of Hawthrone, NJ, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 after being blessed to celebrate too many birthdays. She was the loving mother of Jeff (Cindy) Matthews of Plum Borough, and Kelly (Ted) Vaiman of Boynton Beach, Florida. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Bellinger, her husband, Richard Matthews, and two children, Margarite and Richard.



Jean was born and raised in Schoharie County, NY. A true trailblazer, at one time she was a left-handed pitcher for the Albany Red Sox. She began a career at New York Bell Telephone before getting married and raising her family, which brought her true joy. After her oldest son Rick became disabled later in life, Jean and her husband compassionately dedicated their lives to taking care of him full-time with unconditional love and sacrifice until his death.



Jean became a widow in 1993, at which time she began her next stage in life as a very independent woman. She served as the President and board member of her retirement community in Gulf Harbors Florida, always wanting to make a difference and have an impact. She also traveled the world with her friends she called "The Golden Girls," while always making time for her family in Pittsburgh.



Jean loved to enjoy an extra dry martini every once in a while when relaxing with friends and she even started getting tattoos in her 70s, always staying young at heart.



She is also survived by her two grandchildren who she loved, adored and took great pride in, Melissa (Brad) Bruckner, and Zachary (Deanna) Matthews, and her great grandchildren (Matthew and Justin Bruckner) who loved to bring her cookies and spend time with their cherished great grandmother and will miss her dearly.



Services will be private at her request and are being handled by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.



Jean loved her cats and dogs, so the family is asking that any donations be made to an animal shelter of your choice.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.