Jean McKenzie-Fraser
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1935
DIED
November 7, 2020
Jean McKenzie-Fraser's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Colonial Mortuary in Santa Ana, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brown Colonial Mortuary
204 W. 17th St., Santa Ana, California 92706
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Brown Colonial Mortuary
204 W. 17th St., Santa Ana, California 92706
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
St. Joseph Church - Santa Ana
727 N. Minter St., Santa Ana, California 92701
Funeral services provided by:
Brown Colonial Mortuary
