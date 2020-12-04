Menu
Jean Moran
1922 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1922
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Jean Moran's passing at the age of 98 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nation Funeral Home, Inc. in McDonald, PA .

Published by Nation Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Alphonsus R.C. Church
219 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, Pennsylvania 15057
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
