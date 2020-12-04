Jean Moran's passing at the age of 98 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nation Funeral Home, Inc. in McDonald, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nation Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Nation Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.