Jean E. Mosley
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1927
DIED
November 16, 2020
Jean E. (Sines) Mosley, age 93, of Irwin, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1927 in Irwin to the late George and Ethel (Kellner) Sines. Jean owned and operated both a salon, and Jean's Dress Shop for many years in Irwin. She had also worked with both David's Bridal and Alfred Angelo. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Irvin H. "Bud" Mosley, Jr., and a brother, Curtis (Mary) Sines. She is survived by nieces, Mary Jean McKinnon and Shirley Sines; close friends, Beverly Hahn and Linda Mikosky; and dedicated caregivers, Ginny, Janet, Erin, Bridget, Mary, Judy, Sandy, and Alisha. Special thanks is given to Dr. Kevin Wong. Friends will be received on Friday, November 20, from 2PM until the time of service at 3PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Face masks will be required. Interment will be private. PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS DUE TO ALLERGIES.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Nov
20
Service
3:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
GUEST BOOK
We will miss you, Jean. You always had a fire to you. Shylie has great memories of you and you were so kind to her. Love Megan, Scott and Shylie
Megan
Friend
November 18, 2020