Jean Mosley
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1927
DIED
November 16, 2020
Jean Mosley's passing at the age of 93 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc in Harrison City, PA .

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Nov
20
Service
3:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
GUEST BOOK
We will miss you, Jean. You always had a fire to you. Shylie has great memories of you and you were so kind to her. Love Megan, Scott and Shylie
Megan
Friend
November 18, 2020