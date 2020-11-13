Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Ohai
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1937
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
brigham young university
Ogden High School
Jean Ohai's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cannon Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cannon Mortuary on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Cannon Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Jean and I started out as coworkers but became friends. We met at a time of upheaval in her life, throughout which she talked often of her children. She was particularly focused on what her two younger children needed, the two eldest being independent by then, and how she could best guide them through the changes the family was experiencing. Most of all, she loved her children. During the post-Novell-layoff years, we got to work together again! Jean referred me for a contract job that saw me through my last year of school. I credit her with having been in tune enough with the Spirit to make that connection for me. She was generous that way. She was also always up for a dinner-and-movie night at her house, which was so much fun. Her mind and intellect are without peer! She's an exceptional conversationalist who also enjoyed an abundance of talent as an organist, linguist, and writer. No one can or will take her place. She is unique in numerous, wonderful ways, and I will miss her.
Elizabeth Wilcox
Friend
November 12, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 12, 2020