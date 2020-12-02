Menu
Jean Rapp
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1940
DIED
August 28, 2020
Jean Rapp's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, August 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bean Funeral Homes in Shillington, PA .

Published by Bean Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bean Funeral Home
129 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bean Funeral Home
129 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607
Funeral services provided by:
Bean Funeral Homes
