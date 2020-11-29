Menu
Jean Smith
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1944
DIED
November 24, 2020
Jean Smith's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Indiana Funeral Care website.

Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hite Funeral Home
403 South Main Street, Kendallville, Indiana 46755
Nov
30
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Hite Funeral Home
403 South Main Street, Kendallville, Indiana 46755
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
