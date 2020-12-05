Menu
Jean Stanford
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1932
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jean Stanford's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traub Funeral Home-Bridgeport in Bridgeport, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Traub Funeral Home-Bridgeport website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Traub Funeral Home Inc., Bridgeport
7975 Route 31, Bridgeport, New York 13030
Funeral services provided by:
Traub Funeral Home-Bridgeport
