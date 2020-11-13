Menu
Jean Tellus
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1927
DIED
November 12, 2020
Jean Tellus's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waitt Funeral Home in Brockton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waitt Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Waitt Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Edith Stein Church
71 East Main St., Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Funeral services provided by:
Waitt Funeral Home
