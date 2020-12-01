Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Vogel
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1954
DIED
November 27, 2020
Jean Vogel's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay in Sturgeon Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
7491 County Road H, Maplewood, Wisconsin 54235
Dec
1
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
, Maplewood, Wisconsin
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
, Maplewood, Wisconsin
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
7491 County Road H, Maplewood, Wisconsin 54235
Funeral services provided by:
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am so sad to hear of Jean’s passing. We met in jr.high and had wonderful times together. My heartfelt condolences to John and family! Praying for you all. See ya, Jean! ❤
Lorie Coniff Coppens
Friend
November 29, 2020
a loved one
November 29, 2020