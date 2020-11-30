Menu
Jean Ward
1957 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1957
DIED
November 29, 2020
Jean Ward's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor, SC .

Published by Johnson Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
