Jean Ellison Warren, 96, died at Fairfield Village of Layton, on September 5, 2020. She was born in Layton, Utah on August 4, 1924, to Harold E. and Florence Cooley Ellison. Jean met Daryl C. Warren (Syracuse) at Davis High School and were married on November 29, 1945. They celebrated 68 years of marriage in Salt Lake, Denver, and Layton. They were endowed March 15, 1989, in the Denver Temple. She pledge Tri Delta when a student at the University of Utah and remained very involved as District President of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming, completely revising the 1962 National Chapter Manual. Jean was a champion bridge player, an outstanding pianist and organist. She was exceptionally successful in banking while living in Denver, as one of the first female Vice Presidents in Colorado, a Corporate Secretary and on the Executive Committee on a bank she helped open. Jean and Daryl moved back to Layton in 2002 after retiring to be near family.



Jean is survived by daughter Margaret Warren Kirk (Cameron Scott), grandson Charles Cameron Kirk, sister Kathryn Ellison Firth (Ralph), brothers, E. Peter Ellison (Christa), and Edward (Ted) Ellison (Shana). She was preceded by her parents, husband, daughter Mary Lynn Callaghan, and brother John Cooley Ellison, USN.



Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral or graveside service. A gravesite dedication will be performed by brother-in-law Carl D. Warren.



Special thanks for outstanding and compassionate care to Fairfield Village of Layton and Inspiration Hospice.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.