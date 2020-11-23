Menu
Jean Wendt
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1931
DIED
November 8, 2020
Jean Wendt's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. in Sanborn, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, New York 14132
Nov
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Holy Ghost Lutheran Church
Luther Street, Sanborn, New York 14132
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
