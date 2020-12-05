Menu
Jean White
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1936
DIED
September 23, 2020
Jean White's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations in Brevard, NC .

Published by Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory
994 Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, North Carolina 28768
Funeral services provided by:
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations
