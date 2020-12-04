Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Zehr
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1933
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
Girl Scout
Jean Zehr's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield in Fairfield, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jean in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.