Jeanene Huffman
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1945
DIED
November 21, 2020
Jeanene Huffman's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Commerce, TX .

Published by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
598-300 Rosemound Street, Commerce, Texas 75428
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service
