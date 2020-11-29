Jeanene Huffman's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Commerce, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jeanene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.