Jeanette Beyer
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1930
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
Jeanette Beyer's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown in Jamestown, ND .

Published by Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Haut Funeral Home
1101 5th Ave Northeast, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Haut Funeral Home
1101 5th Ave Northeast, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401
Funeral services provided by:
Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown
