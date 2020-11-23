Menu
Jeanette Brewer
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1939
DIED
November 6, 2020
Jeanette Brewer's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. in Jefferson, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. website.

Published by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenlawn Memory Gardens
3140 E. Center St., North Kingsville, Ohio 44068
Funeral services provided by:
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.
