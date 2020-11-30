Menu
Jeanette Cox
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1942
DIED
November 24, 2020
Jeanette Cox's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Anderson Cemetery
Harvest Road, Coward, South Carolina 29530
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Funeral Home
