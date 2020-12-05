Menu
Jeanette Roose
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1937
DIED
December 1, 2020
Jeanette Roose's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garden Chapel in Pella, IA .

Published by Garden Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Eaton Avenue, Leighton, Iowa 50143
