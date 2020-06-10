Our sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend returned home to her Heavenly Father, at the age of 90, on June 10, 2020. Jeanine was born in Plain City, Utah on January 14, 1930 to Victor E. Lund and Edith Pearl Taylor Lund. She was the 4th of four children.She was raised in Plain City where she attended grade schools and graduated from Weber High School in 1948. She was previously married to Jeff A. Clontz, later divorced and Floyd K. Allen, later divorced. She married Vern Sinsel in 1977, later solemnized in the Ogden Temple. She worked and retired from the Internal Revenue Service. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many church callings. She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.Jeanine was a loving person, and her family always came first. She never missed a ball game, dance recital or graduation. She enjoyed family gatherings and was an avid sports fan of Freemont High School, Weber State University, BYU, and the Utah Jazz. She was a wonderful cook and a beautiful seamstress.Jeanine is survived by her children; Jeff Clontz (Susan), Janet Bojak, Joy Clontz, Jill Soifua (Al) and Jerry Allen (Janet). Stepdaughters Sharon Welch, Kaye Nolan (Jackey); 15 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Ada Frasier, Verla Lund, great-grandson Tuff Clontz, and son-in-law Rick Bojak.Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Plain City Cemetery 4373 W 1975 N. A viewing for family and close friends will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Plain City LDS church 2335 N. 4350 W., Plain City, prior to the graveside service.Due to the Covid – 19 we will be practicing social distancing. Please wear a mask if you have one.Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.